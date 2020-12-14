UP: Case filed against Colonel for raping woman after drugging her husband

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a case against a Colonel posted at the Kanpur Central Ordinance Depot, for allegedly raping a woman after drugging her husband.



According to Kanpur City Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Agarwal, the rape victim's husband lodged a complaint on Saturday alleging that Colonel Neeraj Gehlot had invited him and his wife to his home for dinner and drugged him by mixing something in his drink.

"The Colonel had invited the complainant and his wife to his house for dinner. Gehlot mixed something in this drink and he fell unconscious. He then raped his wife," Agarwal said.

A case has been registered against the Colonel and a team has been formed to arrest the Colonel, police said. (ANI)

