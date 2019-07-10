UP: CBI conducts raids at 12 locations in illegal mining scam

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 10 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the state in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining scam, according to sources.

The CBI conducted raids at 12 locations, including Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Noida, Gorakhpur and Deoria.

The agency recovered cash worth Rs 47 lakh from the residence of Bulandshahr District Magistrate Abhay Kumar Singh, Rs 10 lakh from Chief Development Officer Devi Sharan Upadhyay's residence and some documents related to properties from the premises of Director of Training and Employment, Vivek.

A case was registered against Abhay Singh and Vivek in connection with this.

Even though there was no official comment on the raid, the sources said that a huge amount of cash was recovered by the agency from Abhay's residence.

The search went on for over two hours. According to the sources, a machine to count notes was also taken inside Abhay's house by the CBI officials.

In the illegal mining scam, CBI had filed an FIR earlier this year, in which names of several bureaucrats and politicians had come up.

According to the sources, when the purported scam took place, Abhay was the District Magistrate at Fatehpur district and Upadhyay and Vivek were the Additional District Magistrate and District Magistrate of Deoria city in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

