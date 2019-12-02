UP: CBI files case against 2 postal department employees for demanding bribe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two officials of Postal department at Kunda in Pratapgarh, for allegedly asking bribe for depositing money.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint made by the husband of a woman who works as a Commission agent in the post office.

As per the complainant, the duo demanded bribe from the complainant and his wife when they went to deposit the money. According to the accusation, Rs 100 extra in lieu of "facilitation charge" is demanded to deposit per Rs 20,000.

CBI has registered the case under 120-B IPC (punishment of criminal conspiracy), and other relevant sections of the law.

A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)