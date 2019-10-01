UP: CBI seizes Rs 15 lakh from former Saharanpur DM's residence

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized Rs 15 lakh from residence of IAS officer and former District Magistrate of Saharanpur, Ajay Kumar Singh.

The CBI has also seized documents of residential and commercial plots from Singh's residence.

Singh is presently Secretary of Khadi and Village Industry Board in Uttar Pradesh.

The CBI earlier today conducted searches at 11 locations including Saharanpur, Dehradun, and Lucknow in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of sand mining leases at Saharanpur. (ANI)

