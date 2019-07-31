UP: Centre extends scheme of providing packaged Ganga jal to Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a bid to facilitate devotees and pilgrims, the Central government has made available packaged bottles containing holy water (Gangajal) at post offices in Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative was started on the auspicious day of Sawan (Shravan) Shivratri on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) told ANI, "We have opened this counter on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri where we will be selling a 250 ml bottle of packed holy water for Rs 30. The devotees here demanded this so we have started this service for the general public."

"General public here can purchase these bottles from the head post office," he added.

The centre's scheme received a tepid response on the very first day as the residents of Moradabad flocked the post offices to avail the facility.

"This a great initiative taken by the government as it becomes difficult to travel all the way to Gangotri due to the travel expenses. Here we are able to purchase one packed bottle of the holy water at a minimal cost of Rs 30," Rajmani Chauhan, a resident, told ANI.

"This initiative is really beneficial as we will be able to offer this holy water to Lord Shiva in the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan," she added. (ANI)

