UP Chief Minister directs district magistrates to assess crop damage due to rain

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed district magistrates to assess the damage and send a report after the state was lashed with rain and hailstorm.

Farmers have reportedly suffered damage in the rain.

"Immediate relief should be provided to the people affected by the disaster," said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a statement.

More rainfall and thunderstorms are set to continue till March 7 according to the Indian Meteorological Department. (ANI)