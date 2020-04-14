UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid floral tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

"Babasaheb raised voice for Dalits and the underprivileged. It is the result of his efforts that voices were raised against social inequality not only in India but also in other countries. I pay my tributes to him on his birth anniversary," Adityanath told ANI.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life towards working for the upliftment of Dalits, women and underprivileged.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

