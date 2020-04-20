Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he will not take part in the last rites of his father on Tuesday to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht passed away at AIIMS in the national capital on Monday. The Chief Minister also urged that there should be a minimal presence of people at the last rites of his father.
"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed grief over Bisht's death.
Several leaders including Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath have condoled the demise of Adityanth's father. (ANI)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not attend father's funeral
ANI | Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:55 IST
