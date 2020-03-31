UP Chief Secretary to hold COVID-19 review meeting today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary will hold a meeting on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari will hold the meeting today, in place of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is visiting Ghaziabad.

During the course of the meeting, which will be attended by members of 11 committees and 12 Nodal Officers, the Chief Secretary will take the report of the arrangements for the people staying at shelter homes.

Officials of the Finance, Rural Development, Health, Education among other departments will also attend the meeting scheduled for today.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

