UP chief secy directs officials to take steps to contain COVID-19 in social institutions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has directed officials to take steps for the prevention and containment of COVID-19 in social institutions.

He said that thermal screening should be conducted before allowing any person to enter the institution and no one suffering from cold and fever will be allowed inside.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary informed that 605 new coronavirus cases have cropped up in the past 24 hours, while adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stood at 63.31 per cent.

"In the past 24 hours, 605 new cases have come up. The state has 6,152 active cases while 11,601 people have been cured and discharged in the state so far. A total of 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection," Prasad said.

"A total of 5,74,340 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state including 15,079 samples tested in last 24 hours," he added. (ANI)






