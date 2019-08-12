UP: Child lifter arrested in Etawah

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A man was taken into custody in Kalyanpur village here after locals allegedly caught him lifting a child, police said.

"We had received information that locals in Kalyanpur village have held one person, who tried to pick a 14-15 years old child. The child soon started shouting after which the locals caught the man and handed over to police," said Santosh Mishra, SSP Etawah.

"The man belongs to Rajasthan. The man was no beaten by the locals. We are trying to find out whether he was alone or more people are involved in this," Mishra added. (ANI)

