UP: Chinese national detained for conspiring against govt, probe on

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): A Chinese national has been taken into custody for allegedly conspiring and waging war against the government of India, the police said on Tuesday.

Special Prosecution Officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, SP Yadav said that the accused was taken into custody on February 18.



"A Chinese national identified as Wang was detained and taken into Police Custody Remand (PCR) on February 18. His remand ended today, and it has been further extended till February 24," he said.

The Special Prosecution Officer further said that the sections put against the accused are serious in nature.

"On the basis of evidence, sections 121 and 121(A) of IPC have been added. Both sections are serious and are related to conspiring against the Government of India, attempting to wage war, or abetting waging war, against the Government of India," he said adding that further probe is undeway. (ANI)

