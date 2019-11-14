UP: Clash breaks out between two student groups at BHU campus

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Two groups of students clashed at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus on Thursday, resorting to pelting stones and creating a tense situation which forced authorities to seek police assistance to control the situation.

The students belonged to Birla and Lal Bahadur Shastri hostels in the university campus.

OP Rai, Chief Proctor of BHU, said: "A massive fight had broken out between two groups of students at the BHU campus, following which the students became excessively aggressive. The police were informed who have controlled the situation for now."

The reason for the clash is not yet clear. The students also started pelting stones and bricks at each other.

Following the clash, the police reached the area in large numbers and managed to control the situation. However, the atmosphere remains tense in the campus and heavy police force has been deployed in the campus.

Chief Proctor Rai further stated that students resorted to stone-pelting and had violated the discipline of the college. He said strict disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible. (ANI)

