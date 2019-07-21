Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Saturday.
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Saturday.

UP: Cleric takes U-turn on camp for Muslims, SCs, STs to help them procure firearms

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:50 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Sunday said that he has asked lawyer Mahmood Pracha to postpone the programme under which Muslims, SCs and STs were to be helped in applying for firearms.
"Pracha had announced to start an initiative to ensure that arms are given to Dalits, Muslims, and people of oppressed sections of the society. People did not know about filling up of the forms to procure weapon licenses," Jawad told ANI.
"Media quoted us wrongly. It was said that arms training will be given in the camp. It is totally wrong. So, now we have asked Pracha to postpone the programme to see whether the government acts against mob lynching incidents or not. We will meet leaders to demand a law against lynching," he said.
On Saturday, Pracha had announced that a camp would be set in the state capital on July 26 to help Muslims and SC and ST people to apply for the firearm licenses in the light of recent mob lynching incidents and Sonbhadra firing incident.
"The camp was about to tell the people how to fill up forms which are needed to apply for licensed weapons. No one will be given weapon training," Jawad told reporters at a conference here.
Jawad further said that the government should come up with a law on mob lynching.
"If the government takes any strict action against mob lynching, then there cannot be anything better than this. The government should be given a chance to act against the mob lynching," he said.
On July 19, three men were beaten to death by locals after suspecting the trio to be cattle thieves in Baniyapur in Bihar's Saran district.
In another incident in the state, an unidentified man was beaten to death by a mob in Bihar's Vaishali after he was allegedly caught stealing from a house on July 2.
On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, a Muslim youth, was assaulted by a mob in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:38 IST

UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Bihar: Woman delivers baby girl on NDRF's rescue boat

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): In flood-hit Motihari in Bihar, a woman delivered a baby girl in a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue boat on July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:31 IST

Juvenile elephant dies after being accidentally electrocuted in...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A juvenile elephant on Sunday died after being accidentally electrocuted in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:25 IST

MP: Missing girl found dead inside well in Damoh, parents call...

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was found dead inside a well after she went missing on Saturday, have demanded action against a person whom they suspect to be the murderer of their minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:22 IST

2 held for BJP leader's murder in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested two accused in the murder of BJP leader BS Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:20 IST

Assam floods: Indian Army organises medical camp in Helacha village

Nalbari (Assam) [India], July 21 (ANI): An Indian Army Unit of Red Horns Division along with representatives from Veterinary Field Hospital, District Veterinary and Health Services organised a veterinary and medical camp in flood-affected Helacha village in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:19 IST

Lt Col Dhoni to train with Parachute regiment for two months

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be training with parachute regiment battalion for two months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:13 IST

CRPF defuses three IED bombs in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday detected and defused three IED bombs in Errabore area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:09 IST

NDRF recovers body of minor girl in Imphal river

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday recovered the body a minor girl from a river here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:07 IST

Himachal CM welcomes Governor-designate Kalraj Mishra

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra was on Sunday received a rousing reception by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and others when he reached here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 23:03 IST

BSP delegation to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow, meet kin of victims

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 : A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by senior leader Lalji Verma and state unit president RS Kushwaha will visit Sonbhadra on July 22 and meet the kin of victims of firing incident, the party said in a statement on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Adopt your own village, help improve primary health services: VP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged doctors belonging to the Indian diaspora to give back to the society by adopting their native villages and strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

Read More
iocl