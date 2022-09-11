UP CM Adityanath announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of Army Jawan Naik Suraj Pal and Navy Jawan Haresh Kumar Singh and announced ex-gratia of 50 lakhs to the next of kin of each soldier.

The government also announced to provide a government job to a member of the family and every road in the districts will also be named after the soldiers.

CM took Twitter and expressed his grief saying, "Humble tributes to Army Jawan Shri Suraj Pal Ji, resident of Hathras, who received Veergati in the line of duty and Shri Haresh Kumar Singh Ji, a Navy Jawan resident of Agra! May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed souls a place at his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

CM Yogi condoled their families and said that the government stands with the families of the departed soldiers.

Naik Suraj Pal was a paratrooper in the parachute regiment of the Indian Army and lost his life in the Ladakh sector.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today paid homage to Naik Suraj Pal.

The exact cause of their death and other details are awaited.

The Indian Army also expressed its profound grief on the death of Naik Suraj Pal.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the unfortunate demise of Naik Suraj Pal in the line of duty & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family," the Army tweeted.

"Indian Army Lt Gen Y Dimri, GOC-in-C & all ranks Surya Command, offer deepest condolences to the family of Nk Suraj Pal who laid down his life in the service of the Nation. We salute the resolute courage of the paratrooper and stand by his family in this hour of grief," the Surya Command wrote in its tweet. (ANI)