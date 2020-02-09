UP CM Adityanath condoles death of girl child in Kushinagar accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed profound grief at the death of a girl child in an accident in Kushinagar.

A taxi carrying school children got overturned in Kushinagar district on Saturday in which one girl child died.

Yogi Adityanath prayed for the deceased and expressed condolences for the family of the deceased, the Information and Public Relations department of the government of Uttar Pradesh informed.

The Chief Minister directed the district officials to provide for the optimum medical care for the injured in the accident.

He also directed the administration to register an FIR against the taxi driver. (ANI)