UP CM Adityanath pays obeisance to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid obeisance to Sant Shiromani Sadguru Ravidas on his 646th birth anniversary and said that he gave a broad message of Karma to society.

CM Adityanath said that Sant Ravidas gave a very broad message of Karma to the society by coining the popular saying in Hindi 'Man Changa To Kathauti Mein Ganga'.

"Today is a very auspicious day. Six hundred and forty six years ago, a divine light, who had achieved success through his penance and spiritual practice in the company of Sadguru Ramanand Ji Maharaj, a renowned saint of the then devotional path, manifested on this holy land of Kashi. Today, it is clearly visible to all of us how the path for the welfare of humanity is being paved as a gift of that achievement," the UP CM said.

He further congratulated all the devotees and well-wishers associated with the Seer Govardhan and reiterated that besides devotion, Sadhguru had always given importance to 'Karmsadhna' (hard work).





Later, CM Adityanath also met Sadhguru Niranjan Das and read out to him the message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein the latter had expressed his contentment about the programme organised on the occasion of 646th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Sadguru Ravidas.

"Millions of salutations to Sant Ravidas ji on his 646th birth anniversary, on behalf of all the countrymen! I am extremely happy to know about the program being organized on this occasion. The expansion of Sant Ravidasji's thoughts is limitless. His philosophy and thoughts are always relevant. He envisioned a society where there is no discrimination of any kind," the Prime Minister's message read.

He further said that Sant Ravidas was striving for social reform and harmony throughout his life as he used to say, 'Aisa chahun raj main, jahan mile sabhann ko ann, chhot bado sab saman base, Ravidas rahe prasann' (I want such a rule, where everyone gets food, big and small, everyone is equal and Ravidas remains happy).

"For positive change in the society, he [Sant Ravidas] has emphasized on the feeling of harmony and brotherhood. The mantra with which we are moving forward is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, which encapsulates the sense of Sant Ravidas ji's timeless thoughts based on justice, equality and service," he said adding that they take inspiration from Sant Ravidas' values in the Amrit Kaal of independence, and are moving fast in the direction of building a strong, inclusive and grand nation.

"By following the path shown by him with the power of collectivity, we will definitely take India to new heights in the 21st century," he added.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

