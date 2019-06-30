UP CM Adityanath visits hospital in Moradabad for inspection

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited district hospital in Moradabad for inspection. He interacted with several patients and their family members for a few minutes.

Yesterday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took a round of a district hospital in Saharanpur.

His visit comes following more than a hundred deaths in the neighbouring state Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

The toll due to the acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) mounted to 134 in the state on Saturday. As per the official data, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in Muzaffarpur, reported 113 deaths while there were 21 deaths at Kejriwal Hospital of the city.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

