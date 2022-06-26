UP CM Adityanath's helicopter makes emergency landing at Varanasi airport

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing at Varanasi airport after a bird-hit incident on Sunday, informed the Varanasi District Magistrate.

"The CM and his staff are safe and will be travelling to Lucknow by another aircraft," he added.

The Chief Minister had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court order upholding the clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat as a "victory of truth".

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "The clean chit given by the Honourable Supreme Court to the prime minister in the Gujarat riots is a declaration of the success and victory of truth. The conspirators should tender a public apology to the people of the country."

Referring to the 'Mahabharata', he said, "The Shakunis decorated the 'Lakshagriha' against the truth but the truth came out safely."

The apex court on Friday, while rejecting an appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, said that the appeal was "devoid of merits."

A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upholding the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri. (ANI)

