UP CM announces residential schools named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee in all 18 divisions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that residential schools in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be opened in all 18 divisions of the state.

He made the announcement at an event commemorating the first death anniversary of Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan here. He also announced that a 25-feet high statue of Vajpayee will be installed at Lok Bhawan on 25th December this year.

Paying his respect to the departed leader, the Chief Minister said that the late Prime Minister was fondly remembered by everyone.

"Atal Ji always dreamt of a 'United India' and his thoughts are the source of inspiration to many. The government has paid tribute to him by revoking Article 370," he said.

Referring to the work done by the state government in the honour of the stalwart, Yogi said, "The Ekana stadium in the state capital is named after Atal ji. KGMU's satellite centre is also being set up in Balrampur, which will later be developed into a medical college."

"A provision of Rs 5 crore has been made for setting up the Centre of Excellence at DAV College in Kanpur," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, "We have learnt a lot of things from Atal Ji."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: "Today, Atal Ji is not with us but he will live among us through his thoughts." (ANI)

