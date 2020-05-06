UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh.

"Saluting the martyrdom of the army and para military forces the Chief Minister has reiterated that it has been decided to give a total amount of 50 lakh to the family of the soldiers who lost their lives and give a government job to a dependent of the martyr's family," said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh while addressing a press conference.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Awasthi said that the doctors working in non-COVID-19 hospitals in the State should also be kept safe.

"We have adequate arrangement of PPE kits and N95 masks. It has been instructed that people should be kept aware of the COVID-19 situation as much as possible. Ayush Kavach app has also been launched now and people should use it," he said.

"Instructions have also been given to strengthen the MSME sector. People should get more employment in this sector hence it will be encouraged. Work in MSME sector should be vigilantly increased," he added.

Permission has been granted to to open stationery and book store shops in Orange and Green zones, Awasthi informed.

Speaking about the stranded Uttar Pradesh migrants in other states, Awasthi informed that 19 trains carrying people stranded in other states have arrived in the State.

"More trains will be arriving. Around 1200 persons are accommodated in each train," he added.

Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

There is no active case in six districts of the state, Prasad added. (ANI)

