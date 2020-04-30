UP CM appeals to migrant workers not to travel back to state on foot, says official

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to migrant workers not to travel back to the state on foot, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on Thursday.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to migrant workers not to travel back to UP on foot. The government is making arrangements to bring them back. Chief Secretary and Home Department will hold discussions with States to bring workers in a staggered manner," said Awasthi.

Awasthi said that people will have to undergo necessary medical screening before boarding the buses for Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 100 buses have left Madhya Pradesh to bring back people to Uttar Pradesh and we are sending people to Madhya Pradesh in 40 buses. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed senior officers to make arrangements for bringing back students from Noida, Delhi, and Aligarh if they want to return to their homes during the lockdown," he said.

Awasthi informed that around 4 lakhs migrant labourers and workers from Delhi, 12 thousand labourers from Haryana, 11, 500 students from Kota Rajasthan have been brought back to the state. "Similarly, more than 15,00,0 students preparing for competitive exams in Prayagraj have been sent to their homes safely in different districts of the state," he said.

The centre has issued orders to states/UTs to facilitate the inter-state movement of stranded people, as per guidelines laid down by MHA and as per protocols developed by states.

According to Uttar Pradesh Health Department, as many as 77 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2211. Out of the total cases, 551 patients have been cured while 40 others lost their lives due to the infection. (ANI)

