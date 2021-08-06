UP CM asks Revenue Department to review working procedure of UP officials

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the working procedure of Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Director General of all circles and police stations should be reviewed by the Revenue Department.

The instructions read that the report should be submitted to the Chief MInister's Office (CMO) within a week. The report should have a detailed analysis on the matters affecting the interests of the public, redressal of people's grievances.



This comes days after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh questioning the rise in criminal activities and the lack of determination towards solving the crime problem in the state.

"The public is asking that why the BJP government is not starting the forensic lab formed in the SP government to punish the criminals and bring justice to the victim and also by when will the 'Asha Jyoti Kendras' be established from the Nirbhaya Fund?. Not being serious about crimes is also a form of criminal involvement." tweeted Akhilesh Yadav on August 1.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)

