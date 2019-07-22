UP CM condoles death of nine people in Hapur road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident near Hafizpur in Hapur.

Several persons sustained injuries when a pickup truck in which the victims were travelling collided with another vehicle on Sunday.

While some of the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in the area, others were referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Adityanath asked the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident took place," said Sarvesh Kumar, ASP. (ANI)