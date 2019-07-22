Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident near Hafizpur in Hapur.
Several persons sustained injuries when a pickup truck in which the victims were travelling collided with another vehicle on Sunday.
While some of the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in the area, others were referred to a hospital in Meerut.
Adityanath asked the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
"The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident took place," said Sarvesh Kumar, ASP. (ANI)
UP CM condoles death of nine people in Hapur road accident
ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:16 IST
