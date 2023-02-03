UP CM congratulates State Legislative Council winners; says 'People have faith in double-engine government'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated winning candidates of the State Legislative Council elections, and said that their victory showcases public faith in the "double-engine" government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the elections to the Upper House of the State Legislature testifies to the immense public faith in the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yogi said in a tweet.

He further added, "The presence of hardworking members who have deep faith in democratic values in UP, will enhance the dignity of the Legislative Council. The contribution of experienced new members will prove to be helpful in building the 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India'."



Four out of five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh were won by BJP. The elections were held this week, and its results were announced today.

CM Yogi earlier on Thursday also lauded the Centre and said that the union budget 2023-24 has been prepared with view to provide opportunities to every section of society.

"This first budget of the 'Amrit Kaal' is one on the idea of a developed India. It is an inclusive budget, that includes all the sections of society. People from all walks of life have been given an opportunity in this Budget," he said. (ANI)

