UP CM directs disciplinary action against 2 fire officials in Mathura

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed departmental disciplinary action against the Chief Fire Officer and Fire Officer of Mathura for allegedly ignoring set standards while certifying firefighting equipment.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji directed departmental disciplinary action against the Chief Fire Officer and Fire Officer of Mathura on charges of certifying the functioning of firefighting systems and ignoring the standards," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

