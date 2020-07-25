UP CM directs to conduct 1 lakh COVID-19 tests per day by July 27

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the state and take the number of tests per day to 1 lakhby July 27.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed the need to conduct 1 lakh Rapid Antigen Tests per day. In order to increase the testing capacity in the state, he said that 10 lakh testing kits should be procured in 10 days. He directed to increase the Rapid Antigen test and RTPCR test and to take the number of tests to 1 lakh tests per day by July 27," read a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

After successfully conducting over 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily, Adityanath on Friday asked the state administration to conduct at least 2,000 Rapid Antigen Tests in districts with more than 30 lakh population.

This was informed by state's Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi after attending a meeting with the Chief Minister and other officials.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 60,771. (ANI)

