UP CM expresses grief over road mishap in Etawah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Etawah's Bakewar area which claimed three lives.

The incident took place around 4 am today under the Bakewar police station area when an unidentified truck hit a car.

A total of three people were killed and eight injured in the road mishap on National Highway today morning.



The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, as per an official statement.

He also instructed the district administration to reach the spot and help the victims and make arrangements for their treatment.

According to Medical Superintendent, Dr Piyush, the deceased were going to Jhansi from New Delhi by car for participating in the panchayat polls. They were sitting by the roadside after their vehicle tyre was punctured near a Dhaba. Suddenly a truck came and crushed them.

"The injured have been admitted to a hospital where their treatment is underway. There are two children among the injured who have been referred to Saifai," the doctor added. (ANI)

