UP CM extends his wishes to BJP workers on party's 40th foundation day

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended his wishes to BJP workers on the occasion of the 40th foundation day of the party.

"With the aim of antoyadaya, humanism and nationalism and service to mother India, BJP has played the biggest role in establishing the principles of integrity, good governance and equality in Indian politics. Many congratulations to all workers on 40th foundation day of BJP," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Chief Minister further advised BJP workers to exercise self-discipline and maintain social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the time of crisis over the global pandemic, I request the BJP workers to fully comply with sanitation, social distancing and lockdown in a self-disciplined manner. Along with this, motivate people around your home and surroundings for the same," he said. (ANI)

