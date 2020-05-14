UP CM gives cheques to people involved in MSME sector as part of state's online loan fair

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday handed over cheques to people involved in the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector as part of the state's online loan fair.

The Uttar Pradesh government started the loan fair today for the MSME sector under which business persons got loans.

"I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for announcing the package and MSME Department for coordinating with state level bankers committee and distributing loans worth Rs 2002 crore in one go to 56,754 beneficiaries," said Yogi. (ANI)

