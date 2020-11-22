UP CM gives cows to 11 families with malnourished children on Gopashtami

Lucknow/Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): On the occasion of Gopashtami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over cows to eleven families who had malnourished children, under the 'Sahbhagita Yojana (co-participation scheme)' in which the government gives Rs 900 every month to people who take care of cows.

As per the official statement, this serves the dual purpose of preserving cows as well as providing nourishment to under-nourished children.

As many as 66,257 cows have been given under the scheme, out of which, 1071 cows distributed among 1069 families of malnourished children.



During a programme at a cow shelter at Tanda Fall in Mirzapur, Adityanath said that the scheme was a part of the process of 'brightening the future of the society as well as the nation'.

"The scheme is a part of the process of brightening the future of the society as well as the nation. We have made an arrangement that all the destitute cows will be brought to the cow shelters and if any farmer is willing to keep the cow, he will be given Rs 900 per month as maintenance charges. The system will also be reviewed every month", he said.

On the occasion, the CM also thanked Union Minister Gajendra Singh for being helpful in laying the foundation of Rs 5,555 crore drinking water scheme for about 2,995 villages in the state and expressed elation that the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone on Gopashtami.

"Rural women through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and voluntary organisations have done remarkable work in making school uniforms and distributing ration and nutritious food under various government schemes. The government is committed to making women self-reliant because women empowerment is absolutely necessary to bring about positive change in the society,'' Adityanath added. (ANI)

