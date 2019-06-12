UP CM holds meeting on law and order in state; phones of officials kept outside

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The mobile phones of the officials were kept outside during a review meeting led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on law and order situation in the state here on Wednesday.

The Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh on June 1 banned ministers and officials from carrying their mobile phones in the cabinet meetings.

Informing about the meeting, Chief Secretary (UP) Anup Chandra Pandey said, "All the officials have been asked to give a report to the chief minister regarding government schemes in different districts of the state."

Pandey further said, "More cow sheds will be made. Illegal slaughterhouses will be closed down and actions will also be taken against illegal sand mining."

"Gram Pradhans will give Rs 5,000 for the cremation of the homeless persons. It is the responsibility of Gram Pradhan to see nobody die of hunger in villages. Plastic cards for the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be distributed within a month... More people should be covered under Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojna. The officials should work in large scale for the implementation of Kisan Samman Nidhi," he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh said, "The chief minister has instructed that the recruitment of Station House Officer (SHO) should be done on the basis of merit. The directions of police foot patrolling will be given by the chief minister. There will be a review of the UP 100 route. There should be strict actions against criminals and they should have a fear of law and order. Anti-Romeo squads will be consolidated. There should be a list of top ten criminals in every police station."

Today's meeting was attended by District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), Superintendent of Police (SPs) from all districts across the state. Other senior officials present were Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary (Home) etc.

During the meeting, Adityanath told officials that no casualness will be tolerated with respect to law and order situation in the state. This was the first meeting held by the chief minister in two and a half years in which all the SSPs and DMs in the state were present.

This meeting came in the backdrop of the recent spate of incidences of crime against women in the state that created an outrage among the public and members of civil society. It also raised a question over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

