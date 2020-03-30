UP CM holds meeting over COVID-19

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with the officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister had visited Noida to take cognisance of the plight of the migrant workers returning from Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, including 29 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

