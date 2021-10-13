UP CM holds meeting to review preparations for Kushinagar airport inauguration ceremony

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a review meeting regarding the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the international airport in Kushinagar district.



The international airport in the Kushinagar district will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh.

During the review meeting, Adityanath gave instructions to officials to complete all the preparations on time and said that all efforts should be ensured to make this programme historic.

He said that cleanliness should be ensured in the inauguration ceremony and all the officers should work to make the ceremony successful. (ANI)

