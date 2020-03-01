UP CM inaugurates Police Commissioner office in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the office of Commissioner of Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

This came after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had, on January 13, approved the proposal to set up police commissionerate system in the cities of Lucknow and Noida.

"It was a long-pending demand. Now, we have implemented it. This is an important step towards providing a safe environment for the people. There was a jinx about Noida but we have busted the myth now," Adityanath said after the inauguration.

"We have inducted 1.37 lakh policemen into the force. The Lucknow Police Line was in bad condition. Now Rs 6,000 crore is being spent to renovate police lines and stations in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the number of investments in Uttar Pradesh has increased.

"Several companies planned to move from the state. Then our government came and things changed. Now, we can now see the results. In Investors summit, UP bagged investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore," he said. (ANI)

