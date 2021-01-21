UP CM launches road safety awareness campaign

Uttar Pradesh [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a public awareness campaign for road safety. He also inaugurated several projects of the Transport Department.

"65 people lose their lives in road accidents daily. The number can be reduced by creating public awareness. We have started a Road Safety public awareness campaign today. People must avoid driving without a license. Drunk-driving is also a big cause of accidents," said Adityanath.

It's a month-long campaign devoted to road safety awareness. Departments of Transport and Health are also involved in the campaign. Every district will have DM as nodal officer. We will review the departments after the campaign ends on February 20, he added.

"We will spread the awareness in the first week and start taking actions from the second week," he said.

The CM also inaugurated several transport projects worth more than Rs 55 crores. (ANI)