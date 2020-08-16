UP CM, ministers pay tribute to former cricketer, politician Chetan Chauhan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In the wake of former cricketer Chetan Chauhan's demise on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state ministers paid tribute and observed a two-minute silence at a cabinet meeting.

Condoling the demise of cricketer-turned-politician, the Chief Minister said that his death is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket.

"It is sad news. Chetan Chauhan was a good man and dedicated public service. He was like an elder brother to me. He was an experienced man and his death has created a void which can not be fulfilled," said Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Minister and former cricketer Chauhan passed away. He was 73.

Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment, and his condition was stated to be critical on Saturday. (ANI)

