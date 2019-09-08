UP CM, ministers turn students to take lessons on governance at IIM Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his ministers took lessons on leadership, governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Sunday.

Yogi and his entire ministerial team took several lessons from senior faculty at the business school as a part of three-days long leadership development programme, Manthan.

The session ran from 8 am to 6 pm with the ministers holding group discussions on management and execution of government schemes.

"The major aim is to develop leadership capacity and achieve goals of good governance. This programme ran through 10 hours but there was no sign of tiredness on anybody's face. Everyone is going home with a new experience," Yogi told reporters after the session.

Next two sessions will be held on September 15 and 22 and the administration will also be engaged in the sittings, he said.

"Training programmes like these will prove beneficial for the state's holistic development. Institutes like IIM Lucknow make major contributions towards achieving good governance and promoting accountability," Adityanath said.

The sessions are being conducted by IIM Lucknow Director Archana Shukla, professor Pushpendra Priyadarshi, Nishant Uppal and professor Sanjay Singh. (ANI)

