UP CM observes Sahibzada Day, remembers martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath observed Sahibzada Day at his official residence here on Sunday and remembered the martyrdom of 4 sons of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, and Mata Gujri.

He also attended Gurbani Kirtan at 5, Kalidas Marg on Sahibzada Day.

Earlier in the day, in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "On this day the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzade Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were immured alive. The tyrants wanted Sahibzade to renounce their faith; abandon the teachings of the great Guru tradition. But, our Sahibzade showed amazing courage and determination even at that tender age."

"During the immurement, as stones began piling up, gradually raising the height of the wall....... Death staring into the face.....despite that, they did not budge even a bit. It was on this day itself that Guru Gobind Singh ji's mother -Mata Gujari attained martyrdom," he added. (ANI)