UP CM orders extensive testing for COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that testings be done for COVID-19 at an extensive level, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on Wednesday.

"The Chief Minister has ordered that testings be done at an extensive level. He has also given directions that pool testing should be done for those people, who are coming to the State from outside," said Awasthi.

"The Chief Minister today ordered that the capacity of L1 (basic), L2 (those with oxygen facility), L3 (those with ventilators) dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be expanded and arrangement be made for 52,000 more beds," he added.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that there are 2,115 positive COVID-19 cases in the State right now; out of these, 477 have been discharged after making a complete recovery.

"Thirty-six people have died due to COVID-19 so far. There are 1,602 active cases of coronavirus in the State," Prasad said. (ANI)

