UP CM performs 'puja' at Maa Pateshwari temple on first day of Chaitra Navratri

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited, worshipped and offered prayers at Maa Pateshwari temple in Tulsipur on the first day of Chaitra Navratri and wished for a happy, healthy and prosperous Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

After this, the Chief Minister went to the Gaushala, where he fed jaggery to the cows. During this, he also interacted with the children he met on the temple premises and gave them chocolates.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while extending his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri and the Hindu New Year, said that Vikram Samvat 2080 should bring prosperity to the lives of the people of the state.

Yogi Adityanath visited several districts of the state and took stock of the development works. He also offered his prayers to the deities in the last five days.

The Chief Minister visited Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kala Bhairav in Varanasi, on Saturday. And went on a tour of Ayodhya and offered prayers at Ram Janam Bhoomi and Hanumangarhi Temple, on Sunday. And then visited Maa Pateshwari Dham in Tulsipur on Wednesday. (ANI)

