UP CM pitches for establishment of 'Bhasha University'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday pitched for the establishment of a 'Bhasha University' for the Indian languages.

"We have to set up a 'Bhasha University' for our Indian languages. With the help of Sanskrit and practical knowledge of Hindi and English, we can generate employment opportunities for many people. The need for teachers worldwide can be fulfilled only when the universities start teaching the language," said Adityanath at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Bhasha Mahotsav -2020 at Lucknow University on Saturday.

"The Hindi language has become a big medium of employment. Indians have taught the lessons of literature to the world. The world's oldest religious book 'Rigveda' has also been given by India," he said.

He said that the government is working as per the action plan for the beautification of Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

"The government has started the work of beautifying the Kashi Vishwanath temple. In the action plan, 300 houses were purchased, of which, 67 are temples and now these are protected by the state government," he said. (ANI)