UP CM reviews 64.49 crore worth project in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day tour of Greater Noida, on Monday, carried out a thorough on-site inspection of the progress in Rs 64.49 crore Integrated Security and Traffic Management System project in Sector 94, Noida.

The project seeks to make roads safer, reduce road accidents and protect citizens. It also seeks to cut response time of emergency services, maintain artificial intelligence-based surveillance of crimes, in addition to reducing carbon footprint and ease traffic jams through automatic junction management.

While appreciating the merits of the surveillance project, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to maintain global standards in the operation of the system and also ensure that its benefits reach people.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited the Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida (IITGNL) project site, which is operated in partnership with the Greater Noida Development Authority to review the progress of the project.



CM Yogi also held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Surendra Singh and other officers with the aim of giving momentum to the project. He directed the officials to ensure the completion of the project in time.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer informed the Chief Minister that the project would be ready in 747 acres, attracting an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. He added that an investment of Rs 3772 crore has already been made. He said that since it is a dream project of the Prime Minister, efforts are being made to ensure the completion of the works on schedule, maintaining the highest quality.

The Chief Minister also visited the Gautam Buddha University and interacted with the intellectuals of the university at the auditorium of Gautam Buddha University to learn about the problems faced by them and directed concerned officials present on the occasion to address them at the earliest. The Chief Minister was apprised of the problems of intellectuals from the field of industry, education, medicine, and defense.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Ritu Maheshwari, Greater Noida Authority CEO Surendra Singh, YEIDA CEO Dr. Arunveer Singh, Police Commissioner Alok Singh, District Magistrate Suhas LY, Chief Development Officer Teppratap Mishra, District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Bahadur Singh, and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

The visits were conducted on the sidelines of the four-day IDF World Dairy Summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida on Monday. (ANI)

