UP CM takes cognizance of accident of bus carrying students in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took cognizance of the accident of a bus carrying students in Ayodhya district and instructed officials to send the students to their homes after treatment.

The bus was carrying students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar.

The Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate and SSP of Ayodhya to get the students treated optimally. (ANI)