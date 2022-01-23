UP CM takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, says his thinking was about destruction, but BJP thinks about development

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his political programme in Ghaziabad city on Sunday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that his thinking was about destruction when he was in power, but BJP's thinking is all about development of the state.

"His (Akhilesh Yadav) thinking was about destruction when he was in power here, but our (BJP) thinking is about the development of the state. We will take everyone along," the Chief Minister said while addressing a public meeting in the city as a part of his political campaign for Assembly polls.

Mentioning the first list of candidates released by SP for upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, he said, "Just see the first list of SP and you will get to know about their thoughts. They have given tickets to the rioters in Muzaffarnagar."

He said that SP is again trying to burn the state in the fire of riots.

The BJP candidate from Gorakhpur also stated that Akhilesh Yadav's thoughts of development were restricted to his family only but BJP works without any discrimination and follows the path of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.



"When SP came to power in 2012, they withdrew the cases of terror attack in Ayodhya, gave protection to the mafias. There was no district during the SP government where there was no riot," Adityanath added.

Further, he launched a scathing attack on SP over Akhilesh Yadav's free electricity promise and questioned everyone at the occasion "Did you get electricity during the Samajwadi government?"

"Today, they are saying they will give 300 units free but if electricity will not come, then what they will give for free?" the chief minister of poll-bound UP said.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has undertaken development works in the state.

"We gave five lakh government jobs in the state. But when a government job came out during his government, uncle-nephew would pick up the opportunities," he added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had promised that if his party is voted to power in 2022 assembly polls, the SP government would give 300 units of free power to all households in UP every month and free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

