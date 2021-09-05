UP CM takes stock of flood-affected areas in state

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took stock of the flood-affected areas in the state and disbursed several relief packages for people.

The Chief Minister said that in case of loss of life, an amount of Rs 4 lakh should be provided to the victim's family immediately.

As per an official release by the Chief Minister's office, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister today distributed flood relief food kits at Sarvodaya Kisan PG College, Kauriram in Gorakhpur. It includes 10 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of flour, 10 kilograms of potato, 2 kilograms of pulse, 1 litre refined oil, 500 grams salt, spices etc."

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that about 15 districts are affected by floods due to heavy rains in eastern Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 days.

"About 2.25 lakh population of 304 villages of Gorakhpur district affected by floods," he said.

The Chief Minister said that an adequate number of boats, NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units have been deployed in the flood-affected areas.

He announced that if someone's house is damaged, then Rs 95,000 should be provided to the victim's family immediately.

He ordered to provide Rs 5 lakh to the farmer's family from the Chief Minister's funds in case of a tragic death of the farmer. He said that if someone dies due to snakebite, then financial assistance should also be provided immediately.

"Instructions have been given to the administration to conduct a survey of the damaged crops of the farmers so that the compensation for the loss of their crops can be made available in their accounts in time," Adityanath said.

"Special arrangements for cleanliness should be made in villages so that the communicable diseases can be controlled in time. Everyone needs to come forward in this campaign because only cleanliness can control diseases. Festivals can be enjoyed only when all are healthy and happy," he added.

According to official data, six rivers, including Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano rivers are flowing above the danger level.

Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)