UP CM terminates home guard on corruption charges

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday terminated the services of a district commandant of home guards posted in Lucknow on corruption charges.

As per the official released of Uttar Pradesh government, the district commandant of home guards Kripa Shanker Pandey was accused of preparing fake muster-rolls of home guards and in turn, taking payments for the same.

"The matter dates back to 2019 and during investigations, it was found that a home guard whose duty was in the Gudamba police station was found serving at the commandant's house. It was also found that the mobile numbers of 23 home guards who were allocated duties, were also not mentioned in the muster-roll," the release said.



It stated that such anomalies were also found in the muster rolls of duties of home guards at other police stations and Pandey also did not give satisfactory replies on as many as six occasions to the investigating officials.

"After detailed investigations of the anomalies, Pandey has been terminated from services," it added.

Notably, another district commandant of home guards was also terminated from services earlier this week in Bulandshahr after charges of taking bribes for allocating duties to home guards against him were found to be true. (ANI)

