UP CM to monitor govt schemes using App

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh )[India], Feb 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will now monitor government's schemes and projects with the help of 'Darpan Dashboard,' a Dashboard for analytical review of projects.

The Minister will be able to review and dispose of files with the help of the dashboard.

All important schemes and projects have been connected to it. The CM will also be able to pass the required permission online.

It will help in monitoring as well in providing information on the benefits of a particular scheme to the people. (ANI)

