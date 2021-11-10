UP CM to review Zika virus situation in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with officials of the Health Department in Kanpur on Wednesday to review the Zika virus situation in the city, as per government sources.

"The Chief Minister will arrive here today. Ahead of his arrival, we are also running a Zika virus control camp and awareness campaign with the health department," said KD Tiwari, a Kanpur Municipal Corporation official.

"Awareness is being spread among people that how this virus spreads and how it can be prevented. People have been advised to use full-sleeved clothing and mosquito nets. They have also been advised to not let water stagnate anywhere. Fogging and cleaning is being done by the municipal corporation team," he further said.



"13 cases of the virus were reported yesterday," Tiwari added.

The cumulative tally of the Zika Virus touched 105 on Tuesday in Kanpur, according to the district's Chief Health Official.

The Chief Minister will also visit a family infected with the virus in the city after the meeting.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. (ANI)

