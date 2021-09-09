UP CM wants upcoming Mahendra Pratap Singh University to be 'grand'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Rejecting the initial model of the proposed Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to prepare a revised model.

The Chief Minister's remarks came during his review visit to Aligarh ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to lay the foundation stone for the university on September 14, informed state officials on Thursday.



As per the officials, the Chief Minister instructed that the revised model should be "grand" just like the personality of the 'Jat King'. The Chief Minister also wants the academic blocks and the library of the university to be "excellent".

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had cleared the proposal to set up the new university in Aligarh, named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, revolutionary, writer, journalist who served as the President in the Provisional Government of India, which served as the Indian Government in exile during World War I. (ANI)

